Insider Selling: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $68,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,454,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance
NEPT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 128,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,937. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $575,940.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.
Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.
Read Our Latest Report on Neptune Wellness Solutions
About Neptune Wellness Solutions
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neptune Wellness Solutions
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- 3 High Dividend Stocks To Beat Treasury Yields
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- United Airlines Shares Fall Despite Solid Quarter
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Housing Starts Up, Homebuilders Down as Mortgage Rates Soar
Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Wellness Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.