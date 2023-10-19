Insider Selling: Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT) Major Shareholder Sells 63,000 Shares of Stock

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $68,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,454,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,675,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NEPT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 128,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,937. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The company has a market cap of $575,940.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc will post -43.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 399,362 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 542,815 shares during the period. 14.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Neptune Wellness Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

