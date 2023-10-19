Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 55,679 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 55,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $1,384,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,879,174.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Samsara alerts:

On Tuesday, October 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $2,296,186.00.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $2,201,896.00.

On Tuesday, September 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,486 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $1,717,367.82.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 125,223 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $3,309,643.89.

On Friday, September 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 140,364 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $3,822,111.72.

On Tuesday, September 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.48, for a total transaction of $2,737,104.00.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $2,792,780.00.

On Tuesday, August 29th, Sanjit Biswas sold 77,960 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $2,011,368.00.

On Tuesday, August 22nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,840 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $1,133,808.00.

On Thursday, August 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 5,321 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.95, for a total transaction of $122,116.95.

Samsara Price Performance

Samsara stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,668,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,079,408. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of -51.60 and a beta of 1.41. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $32.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Samsara had a negative net margin of 30.77% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $219.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.69 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Samsara from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Samsara

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 3,665.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

Samsara Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Samsara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.