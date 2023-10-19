Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,734,777 shares in the company, valued at $85,005,199.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 6th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00.
Vital Farms Price Performance
Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 187,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.
About Vital Farms
Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
