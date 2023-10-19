Insider Selling: Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Chairman Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) Chairman Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total value of $131,880.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,734,777 shares in the company, valued at $85,005,199.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 6th, Matthew Ohayer sold 12,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $137,040.00.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 187,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,022. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.60. Vital Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $106.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.89 million. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.84%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Vital Farms by 106.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vital Farms by 582.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE grew its stake in Vital Farms by 1,010.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 4,981 shares in the last quarter. 64.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Vital Farms from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.83.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

