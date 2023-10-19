Insider Selling: Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA) SVP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Free Report) SVP Satish Ravella sold 5,000 shares of Zeta Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 225,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,269. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Satish Ravella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 9th, Satish Ravella sold 804 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $6,906.36.

On Friday, October 6th, Satish Ravella sold 1,696 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $14,432.96.

On Monday, September 25th, Satish Ravella sold 1,479 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.84, for a total transaction of $11,595.36.

On Friday, September 15th, Satish Ravella sold 5,614 shares of Zeta Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $43,227.80.

Zeta Global Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ZETA traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.75. 1,852,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zeta Global

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. Zeta Global had a negative net margin of 35.06% and a negative return on equity of 181.01%. The business had revenue of $171.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.07 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Zeta Global by 326.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,223,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,850,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295,574 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 275.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,128,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,292,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,153,000 after buying an additional 1,606,812 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zeta Global by 89.1% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,359,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,150,000 after buying an additional 1,111,593 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $10,309,000. 41.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZETA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

Zeta Global Company Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

