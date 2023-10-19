Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Given New $314.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $385.00 to $314.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.50.

ISRG traded up $1.09 on Thursday, reaching $276.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,710,998. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $206.77 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.96 and its 200 day moving average is $305.39. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.26, for a total value of $819,464.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,544.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,918,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,387,785,000 after purchasing an additional 470,624 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,568,118,000 after purchasing an additional 39,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

