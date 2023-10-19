Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.50

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.50 and traded as low as $16.77. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF shares last traded at $16.80, with a volume of 190,222 shares trading hands.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $612.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.44 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 386.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

