Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 59,932 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 161,916 shares.The stock last traded at $35.03 and had previously closed at $35.01.

Invesco China Technology ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.66 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 24,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

