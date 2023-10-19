Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 19th (ABIO, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, AMPE, ARM, ATHX, AU, BCLI)

Posted by on Oct 19th, 2023

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 19th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

