Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for October 19th (ABIO, AEL, AEMD, AHPI, AIRI, AMPE, ARM, ATHX, AU, BCLI)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, October 19th:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM). They issued a hold rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN). They issued a hold rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSE:BRG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA). The firm issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE). They issued a hold rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $2,375.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO). The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Argus assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD). They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW). They issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ). They issued a buy rating and a $430.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Citigroup Inc. assumed coverage on shares of Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Structure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GPCR). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:GRCL). They issued a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK). They issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD). The firm issued a buy rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSEAMERICAN:MSN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH). The firm issued a buy rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). The firm issued a buy rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK). They issued a hold rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY). The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of US Foods (NYSE:USFD). They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft issued a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM). They issued a hold rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

