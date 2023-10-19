iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,040 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,847,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,213,258,000 after purchasing an additional 126,709 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,483,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,691,000 after purchasing an additional 116,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 55.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,688,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,238 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,281,000 after buying an additional 155,398 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $244.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,064,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,265,938. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $254.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.44. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $224.00 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $67.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

