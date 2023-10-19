iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,957 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $43,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,915,694. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.76 and a 1-year high of $108.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.