iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Lifted by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fiduciary Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Fiduciary Trust Co. owned approximately 0.29% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $37,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 217,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,338. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200 day moving average is $95.20. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $80.72 and a 52-week high of $101.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.3992 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

