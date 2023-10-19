iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Acquired by Semus Wealth Partners LLC

Semus Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Semus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 87.1% in the second quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wright Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 50.4% during the second quarter. Wright Fund Management LLC now owns 1,955,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,425,000 after purchasing an additional 655,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.73. 1,301,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,707. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.17. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $85.69 and a 12-month high of $96.78.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2904 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

