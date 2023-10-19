iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,113 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 139.6% in the 2nd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IWR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.38. 501,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $76.21. The company has a market cap of $26.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

