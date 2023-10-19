iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Wolff Wiese Magana LLC

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 2.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 27,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 12,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

SLV remained flat at $20.95 on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 11,636,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,947,994. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.94.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

