J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 8.8 %

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $178.67 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a twelve month low of $159.83 and a twelve month high of $209.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.14.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,373.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.28, for a total value of $319,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $510,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,413,373.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,023 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,621. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.85.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

