Jabil (JBL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Jabil (NYSE: JBL) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2023 – Jabil was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/11/2023 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $120.00 to $160.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2023 – Jabil is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $144.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $120.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2023 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $125.00 to $145.00.

9/25/2023 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $126.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2023 – Jabil had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Jabil is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE JBL traded down $5.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.34. 1,735,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,710. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.60 and a 12-month high of $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.18 and a 200-day moving average of $102.02.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 38.02%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.33%.

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $1,003,504.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,567.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 1,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total transaction of $212,288.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,669 shares in the company, valued at $8,082,241.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 183,845 shares of company stock worth $24,022,557. Insiders own 2.75% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBL. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 87.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

