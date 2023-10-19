Joanne D. Smith Sells 3,030 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stock

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,030 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.29, for a total transaction of $100,868.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,362 shares in the company, valued at $3,174,600.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.70. 13,397,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,234,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.98 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.76.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The transportation company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 54.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Delta Air Lines

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 962,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 73,291 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $431,000. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 58,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DAL

About Delta Air Lines

(Get Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.