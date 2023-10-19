Kaspa (KAS) Price Up 7.4% This Week

Kaspa (KAS) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $977.55 million and approximately $10.44 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kaspa has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Kaspa coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 21,157,957,891 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kaspa’s official website is www.kaspa.org. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency. The official message board for Kaspa is medium.com/kaspa-currency.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 21,150,836,947.375042. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.04652991 USD and is down -1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $12,005,149.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kaspa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kaspa using one of the exchanges listed above.

