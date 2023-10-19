Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.07. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.10-2.20 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of KNX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,510,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,921,036. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $64.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KNX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,026,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,739,000 after purchasing an additional 972,139 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 892,933 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,013,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,859,000 after purchasing an additional 387,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Stories

