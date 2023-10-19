Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. Knight-Swift Transportation also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.20 EPS.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of KNX traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,803. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day moving average is $55.01. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

KNX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Knight-Swift Transportation

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,126,098.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,497,360 shares in the company, valued at $90,126,098.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.