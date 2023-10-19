LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA) Stock Price Down 7.6%

LanzaTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) fell 7.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.43 and last traded at $4.49. 88,861 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 351,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.86.

Separately, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of LanzaTech Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.18.

LanzaTech Global (NASDAQ:LNZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LanzaTech Global, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LanzaTech Global in the first quarter worth $11,355,000. Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $443,000. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the first quarter worth $53,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in LanzaTech Global during the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in LanzaTech Global by 1,196.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.85% of the company’s stock.

LanzaTech Global, Inc operates as a nature-based carbon refining company in the United States and internationally. The company transforms waste carbon into the chemical building blocks for consumer goods, such as sustainable fuels, fabrics, and packaging. LanzaTech Global, Inc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Skokie, Illinois.

