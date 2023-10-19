Liquity USD Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $234.95 million and $1.63 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Liquity USD Token Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 235,840,612 tokens. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

