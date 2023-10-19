Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 100.0% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $447.46. The stock had a trading volume of 462,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,138. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $393.77 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $112.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $451.46.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

