Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ~$27.00-27.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16. The company issued revenue guidance of ~66.25-66.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $66.68 billion. Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $555.00 to $540.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $485.69.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $446.07 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $432.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $451.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decatur Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $1,680,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth about $86,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at about $906,000. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

