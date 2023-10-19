Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $445.32. 193,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,436. The business has a fifty day moving average of $432.25 and a 200 day moving average of $451.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $508.10.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $575.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Lockheed Martin

Institutional Trading of Lockheed Martin

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,495,056 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,332,000 after purchasing an additional 992,835 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after purchasing an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,143,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,097,000 after purchasing an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.