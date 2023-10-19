Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin updated its FY23 guidance to ~$27.00-27.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $27.00-$27.20 EPS.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT traded up $1.99 on Thursday, hitting $448.06. 499,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,235,138. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $432.25 and a 200-day moving average of $451.46. The stock has a market cap of $112.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.67. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $393.77 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. UBS Group initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $470.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.1% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.6% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.8% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

