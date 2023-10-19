Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lowered by Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,790 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the second quarter. GHE LLC now owns 24,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 24.2% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 106,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $23,949,000 after buying an additional 20,664 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $191.45. 1,165,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,754. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $176.50 and a fifty-two week high of $237.21. The company has a market cap of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.98.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.07. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 43.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $1,244,286.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

