Lowland Investment (LON:LWI) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $112.43

Shares of Lowland Investment Company plc (LON:LWI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 112.43 ($1.37) and traded as low as GBX 108.50 ($1.33). Lowland Investment shares last traded at GBX 110.50 ($1.35), with a volume of 322,800 shares traded.

Lowland Investment Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £289.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,566.67 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 112.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 117.22.

Lowland Investment Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Lowland Investment’s previous dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.42%. Lowland Investment’s payout ratio is -20,000.00%.

About Lowland Investment

Lowland Investment Company plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

