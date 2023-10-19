LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

NYSE:LTC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in LTC Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $249,962,000 after acquiring an additional 179,321 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,344,000 after purchasing an additional 124,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,741,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,652,000 after purchasing an additional 208,011 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 914,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,845 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 626,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,037,000 after purchasing an additional 105,704 shares during the period. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

