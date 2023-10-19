LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 20th.
LTC Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.
LTC Properties Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:LTC opened at $32.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a current ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.
Several research firms have weighed in on LTC. TheStreet downgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.78.
LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.
