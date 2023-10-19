MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Sees Large Volume Increase

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 216,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 433,958 shares.The stock last traded at $39.42 and had previously closed at $41.72.

MMYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MakeMyTrip from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MakeMyTrip in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.68 million. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 3.94%. On average, analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMYT. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip in the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in MakeMyTrip by 444.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 58.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

