Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Stock Holdings Increased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 165.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 305,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,300 shares during the quarter. Marathon Oil makes up 1.1% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Oil

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,532,045.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $538,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 131,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,045.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 454,226 shares of company stock worth $12,277,084. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,996,719. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

About Marathon Oil

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.