Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Tevis Investment Management’s 10th Largest Position

Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up about 2.3% of Tevis Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 109.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after buying an additional 418,648 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Viawealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the first quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 5.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 40,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.94.

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Medtronic news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 1,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $113,716.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,930 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,302.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,352 shares of company stock worth $1,035,497. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.50. 2,016,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,790,143. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.57 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.42. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $70.95 and a fifty-two week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 101.85%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

