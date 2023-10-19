Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.35

Mesoblast Limited (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.35 and traded as low as $1.18. Mesoblast shares last traded at $1.19, with a volume of 70,502 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MESO. William Blair lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Mesoblast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mesoblast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.13.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MESO

Mesoblast Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $193.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 3.35.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 1,061.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%. As a group, analysts predict that Mesoblast Limited will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesoblast

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mesoblast during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $33,000. EWA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mesoblast in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 199.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mesoblast

(Get Free Report)

Mesoblast Limited engages in the development of regenerative medicine products in Australia, the United States, Singapore, and Switzerland. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage cells.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.