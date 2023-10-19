MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $12.50. The stock had previously closed at $9.02, but opened at $8.76. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. MFA Financial shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 235,291 shares changing hands.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on MFA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of MFA Financial in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MFA Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,131,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,823,000 after acquiring an additional 404,416 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in MFA Financial by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MFA Financial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 905,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,650,000 after buying an additional 54,553 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in MFA Financial during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in MFA Financial by 113.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after buying an additional 1,131,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.59. The company has a market capitalization of $909.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -388.88%.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

