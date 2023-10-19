M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 14,718 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $165,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 70.6% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 376.9% during the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,821,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $182.24. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $23.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.14.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

