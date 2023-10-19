M&G Investment Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,159,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,191 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.33% of Eversource Energy worth $82,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 275.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ES. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.58.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ES traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The stock had a trading volume of 510,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,042,721. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.50. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $53.10 and a 1 year high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 80.12%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

