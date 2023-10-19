M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 11,899 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 826,304 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 11,899 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 0.7% of M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $186,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 101,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,888,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,175,062 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $265,212,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 620,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $140,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,562.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Janice Dupre sold 5,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $1,244,286.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,216 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,676.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 4,500 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.53, for a total transaction of $1,001,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,562.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $256.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.76.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $191.29. 607,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,792,322. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $214.98. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.50 and a 12 month high of $237.21.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $24.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.97 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.31%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Articles

