M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 185,717 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,296,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 185,717 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $58,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,986,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,998,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,117 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,006,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,229,000 after buying an additional 4,365,044 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,302,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $693,747,000 after buying an additional 227,602 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.4% in the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 12,459,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,165,000 after buying an additional 407,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth $503,489,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $42.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,255,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,125,470. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $52.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 14,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.64, for a total transaction of $641,013.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

