M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 8,119 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 171,209 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,119 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $41,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 34,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,175,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 14,186 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $247.41 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $238.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $251.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of LH traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $199.94. The company had a trading volume of 81,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,572. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $172.21 and a 52 week high of $222.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.78.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

