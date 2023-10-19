Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $177.00 to $160.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Middleby traded as low as $118.20 and last traded at $118.54, with a volume of 515934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.37.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Middleby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Middleby from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Middleby from $158.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Get Middleby alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Middleby

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Middleby

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $73,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total transaction of $73,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,272,012.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,250 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $183,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,950 shares of company stock worth $732,650 in the last ninety days. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MIDD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $413,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Middleby by 4,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Middleby in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.96.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Middleby had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Middleby

(Get Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.