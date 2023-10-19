Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.

Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of -221.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 246.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.41. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Modiv Industrial

About Modiv Industrial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Modiv Industrial by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modiv Industrial by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 63,129 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

