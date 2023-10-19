Modiv Industrial, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Monday, November 27th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th.
Modiv Industrial has a payout ratio of -221.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Modiv Industrial to earn $1.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.15 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 92.0%.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
Modiv Industrial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $14.75. The company had a trading volume of 5,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,443. The firm has a market cap of $111.22 million, a P/E ratio of 246.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of -0.41. Modiv Industrial has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46.
About Modiv Industrial
Modiv Inc is an internally managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages a portfolio of single-tenant net-lease real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
