Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Mueller Industries Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MLI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.97. The company had a trading volume of 417,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,486. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries has a 1-year low of $58.16 and a 1-year high of $91.93.

Mueller Industries shares are going to split on the morning of Friday, October 20th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, September 26th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Thursday, October 19th.

Insider Transactions at Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.36. Mueller Industries had a return on equity of 33.92% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The business’s revenue was down 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director John B. Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,362 shares in the company, valued at $4,674,812.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mueller Industries

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 284.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,701,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,540,000 after buying an additional 1,998,534 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,565,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,197,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 1,084.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 671,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 615,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,681,000. 94.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mueller Industries

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

