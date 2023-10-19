Nano Trading Up 3.2% This Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 19th. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00002172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nano has a total market cap of $82.97 million and $2.90 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28,666.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.70 or 0.00215232 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.52 or 0.00793676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00530654 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00051520 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00148514 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Nano

Nano (XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

