NEAR Protocol Trading 2.6% Lower Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00003432 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $971.30 million and approximately $33.06 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00031583 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00021821 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00010459 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000710 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 986,173,488 coins. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

