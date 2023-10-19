Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Raised to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ NEPT traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.96. 128,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,939. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $575,940.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.17. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.92 and a 52-week high of $55.20.

Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Free Report) (TSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($11.20) by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $10.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.65 million. Neptune Wellness Solutions had a negative return on equity of 263.45% and a negative net margin of 130.06%. Sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Wellness Solutions will post -43.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $68,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,454,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,880.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPT. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

