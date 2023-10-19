NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.00-2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $840-860 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.59 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.00-$2.20 EPS.

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. NetScout Systems has a 1 year low of $21.15 and a 1 year high of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.69.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 6.83%. The business had revenue of $211.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million. Analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph G. Hadzima, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $194,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,652,710.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $83,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $417,440 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in NetScout Systems by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 10.8% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 43,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 7.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

