New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.88

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.88 and last traded at $7.89, with a volume of 948296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $719.96 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 8.73 and a quick ratio of 8.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.21%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -56.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYMT. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in New York Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in New York Mortgage Trust by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in New York Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

