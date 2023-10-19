Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Increased by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 66.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,300 shares during the quarter. Newmont makes up 0.9% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 6.4% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Newmont by 101,647.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,356,940,000 after acquiring an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 75,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Newmont by 62.5% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 79.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NEM traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.57. 6,255,217 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,264. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $60.08.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEM. Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Argus cut their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Newmont from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $200,585.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,580,288.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,366 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

