Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$7.07 and last traded at C$6.99. 119,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 127,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.94.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXR.UN. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.25 to C$9.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Raymond James cut Nexus Industrial REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nexus Industrial REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.96.

The stock has a market cap of C$451.42 million, a P/E ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.28, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.43.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0533 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.66%. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 49.23%.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

