NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Increased by CCLA Investment Management

CCLA Investment Management lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826,787 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,956 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.6% of CCLA Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. CCLA Investment Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $91,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NKE. Vestcor Inc boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in NIKE by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,940 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in NIKE by 2.9% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,029 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 3.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,342 shares of company stock worth $10,905,321. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded down $0.64 on Thursday, reaching $103.13. 3,035,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,298,987. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $86.24 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.84. The company has a market capitalization of $156.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

